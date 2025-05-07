Collar Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,178,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $915.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $915.48 and its 200 day moving average is $979.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

