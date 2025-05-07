EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

