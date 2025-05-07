iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,710 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2592 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

