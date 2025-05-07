DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Decreased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

NYSE:DD opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

