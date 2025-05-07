Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.