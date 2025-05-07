Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $1,137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $974.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.04. The stock has a market cap of $484.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,159.44.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,451 shares of company stock worth $142,194,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

