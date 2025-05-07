Dunhill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,080 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 676,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,666,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average is $176.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.