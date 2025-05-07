Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 248.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,142,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $3,007,516. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

