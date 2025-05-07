Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of Dynatrace worth $122,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

