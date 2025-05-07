iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 38.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $165,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.84. The stock has a market cap of $567.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

