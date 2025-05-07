Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VHT opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.93. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

