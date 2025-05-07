16,492 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,948,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 57,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $502.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

