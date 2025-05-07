DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 103,263 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,263 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 1.3% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 2.00% of CRH worth $1,259,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

