Dunhill Financial LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $244,169,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after buying an additional 2,517,369 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after buying an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.