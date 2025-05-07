Dunhill Financial LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

