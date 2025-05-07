Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,580. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,228 shares of company stock worth $111,181,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $275.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

