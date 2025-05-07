EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $359.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

