EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,386 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.