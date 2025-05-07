EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IJH opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

