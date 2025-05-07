EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

