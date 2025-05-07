EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $224,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.