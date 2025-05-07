EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $8,496,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

