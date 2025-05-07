EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111.93 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,174 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $111,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.