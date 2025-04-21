WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,615,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,407 shares.The stock last traded at $44.85 and had previously closed at $44.04.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

