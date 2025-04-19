Capital International Inc. CA Sells 60,945 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 1.14% of BBB Foods worth $36,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TBBB opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $784.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Further Reading

