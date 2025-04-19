BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Invst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

