Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.23% of Markel Group worth $52,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,767.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,835.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,751.31. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.06 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

