Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Rises By 100.0%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIUFY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi HC Capital
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.