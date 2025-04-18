Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Rises By 100.0%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIUFY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Get Mitsubishi HC Capital alerts:

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.