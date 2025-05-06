Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,184,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $534.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

