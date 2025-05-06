Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 62,095 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,095 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

