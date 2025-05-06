Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,051.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,628.17. This represents a 35.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,790,311. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

