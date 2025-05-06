Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

