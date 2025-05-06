Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.
Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.