SoundHound AI (SOUN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.71. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 638,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,174. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,608. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

