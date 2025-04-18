QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Short Interest Update

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QXO by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,577,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. QXO has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $290.00.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

