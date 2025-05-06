Nkarta (NKTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nkarta to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nkarta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

