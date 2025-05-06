Nkarta (NKTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nkarta to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nkarta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nkarta Price Performance
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
