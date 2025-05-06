100,000 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.20% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.72. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

