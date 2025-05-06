Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.8% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $798,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.17, for a total value of $502,101.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,983.09. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $9,169,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,724 shares of company stock worth $157,259,224 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $775.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $599.27 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

