Spectrum Brands (SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPB stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

