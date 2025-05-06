SharkNinja (SN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.900 EPS.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.9 %

SN stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

