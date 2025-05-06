Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 29,867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

