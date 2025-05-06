Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

