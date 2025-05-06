Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 48,575 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,575 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

