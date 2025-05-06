Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,534 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics worth $36,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $278,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,429.30. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,380 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

