Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $116.02 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 570,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,020,000. Carvana comprises approximately 1.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after acquiring an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,364,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA opened at $259.29 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,560 shares of company stock valued at $73,806,520. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.76.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

