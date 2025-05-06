Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Trading Up 27.1% – Here’s Why

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 27.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.08. 632,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,476% from the average session volume of 17,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.57. The company has a market cap of C$205.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.21%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.