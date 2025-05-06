Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Approximately 1,813,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 654,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.16).

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of £25.73 million, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.