Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Position Reduced by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,111,524 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 9.02% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 158,882 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($3.77). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.