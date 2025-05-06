197,500 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Cutter Capital Management LP

Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. Moderna makes up approximately 3.4% of Cutter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutter Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Read Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.