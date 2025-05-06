Cutter Capital Management LP Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 584,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,891,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 5.3% of Cutter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

