ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13, Zacks reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.320 EPS.

Shares of OGS opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

